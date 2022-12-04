Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) CEO Acquires $16,806.30 in Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $16,806.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,226.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 994 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $18,259.78.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFTW opened at $0.08 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SQFTW Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.