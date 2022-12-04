PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.12

PotCoin (POT) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $464,254.11 and approximately $6.12 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00453559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00018359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.