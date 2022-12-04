Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up approximately 0.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 131.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 213.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PBR. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

PBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,651,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868,248. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

