Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $25.15 on Friday, hitting $2,085.44. 270,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,841.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,915.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

