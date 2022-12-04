Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Portage Biotech Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

