Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 105,000 shares trading hands.

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.72.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

