PLC Ultima Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for $1,315.71 or 0.07750701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $796.88 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

