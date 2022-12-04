PlatinX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, PlatinX has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $5,287.07 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

