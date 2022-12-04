PFS Investments Inc. Sells 39,791 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,791 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

