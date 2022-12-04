PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,282 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

PANW opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.04, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.