PFS Investments Inc. Has $5.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 728,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

EFIV stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

