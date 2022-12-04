Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) & Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Critical Contrast

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perrigo and Oncorus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oncorus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Perrigo currently has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Oncorus has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,042.79%. Given Oncorus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Perrigo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

96.4% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Perrigo has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and Oncorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.14 billion 1.04 -$68.90 million ($0.63) -50.70 Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.96) -0.16

Oncorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncorus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -1.93% 5.31% 2.47% Oncorus N/A -72.31% -42.11%

Summary

Perrigo beats Oncorus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International. The Consumer Self-Care Americas segment focuses primarily on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of store brand, self-care products in categories, including upper respiratory, pain and sleep-aids, digestive health, nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, healthy lifestyle, skincare and personal hygiene, and oral self-care in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and South America. The segment offers its products under the Prevacid 24HR, Good Sense, Zephrex D, ScarAway, Plackers, Rembrandt, Steripod, Firefly, REACH, Dr. Fresh, and Burt's Bees brand names. The Consumer Self-Care International segment develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer self-care brands through a network of pharmacies, wholesalers, drug and grocery store retailers, and para-pharmacies in approximately 23 countries, primarily in Europe. The company also offers contract manufacturing services. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

