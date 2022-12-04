Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.05) to GBX 910 ($10.89) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 998 ($11.94) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $989.71.
PSO opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
