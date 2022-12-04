Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSO. Barclays boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.05) to GBX 910 ($10.89) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.66) to GBX 998 ($11.94) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 900 ($10.77) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $989.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 119.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 56.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the first quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.