Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. Patterson Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

