Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.76 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.92 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.14 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,794,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.32) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Pan African Resources’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

