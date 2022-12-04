Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.76 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 16.92 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.14 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,794,125 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.32) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Pan African Resources Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.33.
Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
See Also
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.