Oxen Price Hits $0.18 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $140,481.38 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,963.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00449213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00844241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00652463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,959,085 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

