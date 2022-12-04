Oxen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,397.90 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $130,397.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,965.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00453132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00863044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00652719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00245939 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,955,405 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.