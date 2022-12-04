Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.