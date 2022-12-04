Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 569,884 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

