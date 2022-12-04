Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OESX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.