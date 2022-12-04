OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) Insider Sells £22,750 in Stock

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.84), for a total value of £22,750 ($27,216.17).

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. OnTheMarket plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.77. The company has a market capitalization of £54.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

