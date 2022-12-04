ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

