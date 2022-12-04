OmniaVerse (OMNIA) One Day Volume Reaches $266,117.51

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $266,117.51 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

