Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.