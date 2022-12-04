Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,276.19 or 0.07459422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00036652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00080574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00059858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025212 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

