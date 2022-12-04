NXM Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. NXM has a market cap of $273.41 million and approximately $1,822.01 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for about $41.46 or 0.00242482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,099.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010621 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021171 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 40.89734492 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,796.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

