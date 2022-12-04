Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,788. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

