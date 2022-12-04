Northland Capmk Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%.
NetApp Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 114.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.
NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.
