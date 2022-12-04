Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE JWN opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $28,921,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

