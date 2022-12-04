Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,574 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also

