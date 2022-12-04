Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 147,930 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Maximus worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 11.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $73.14 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,657. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

