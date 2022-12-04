Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 130,668 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BOX were worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BOX by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 4,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,019.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

