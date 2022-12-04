Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,298,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $901,214,000 after buying an additional 85,523 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $214.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.28.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

