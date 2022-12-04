Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 4,509 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Medpace worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $209.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc bought 94,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.48 per share, with a total value of $14,445,384.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,309,245.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $9,571,824.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,019,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

