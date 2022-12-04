Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 17,980 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Morningstar worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.60 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $29,711.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $1,816,760.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,425,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,847,663.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $29,711.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,433,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,079,565.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,921 shares of company stock worth $22,593,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

