Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 268.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 71.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

