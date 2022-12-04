NKN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.11 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0850 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

