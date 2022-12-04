Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,770,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.12. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

