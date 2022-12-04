NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.84. NetApp has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

