NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.