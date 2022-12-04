NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Summit Insights lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now forecasts that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%.

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen cut their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 114.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 123.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 233.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.