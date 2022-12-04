Neo Price Reaches $6.87 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. Neo has a market cap of $484.27 million and approximately $29.01 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neo has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for $6.87 or 0.00040286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Neo
NEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
