Nebulas (NAS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,157.17

Nebulas (NAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $110,157.17 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009633 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $997.54 or 0.05853620 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00500994 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
