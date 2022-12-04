Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29.80 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 169,568 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.44% of Ciena worth $29,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $23,252,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $30,787,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $166,651.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,210,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $166,651.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,210,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

