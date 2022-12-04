Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.76 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $27,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALL opened at $130.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.