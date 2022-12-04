Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 42,475 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Syneos Health worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.69. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syneos Health Company Profile

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.