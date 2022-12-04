Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 51,271 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $25,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

