National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$88.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.68.

Dollarama Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$83.79 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$55.55 and a 52 week high of C$84.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.43. The company has a market cap of C$24.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$396,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,143,946.50. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488 in the last quarter.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

