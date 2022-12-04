Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $100.87 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00453836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00862682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00654115 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00246315 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

