Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $100.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $100.39 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,103.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00447207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00113594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00840200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.60 or 0.00646617 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00245184 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

