Nano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.72 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $100.43 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00449090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00114173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.53 or 0.00846471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00652024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00247487 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

